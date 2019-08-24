PlatinumBAR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $43,668.00 and $124.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

