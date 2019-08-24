PlayCoin [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Hits $216,449.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $216,449.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.01313010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.