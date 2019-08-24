PlayerCoin (PLACO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,991.00

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, PlayerCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. PlayerCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,991.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00260805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00099451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world.

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

