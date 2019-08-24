Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00012336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $1.06 million and $167.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01312006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

