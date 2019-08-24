POA Network Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, POA Network has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and $143,238.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bibox.

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

