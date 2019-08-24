Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $18.79 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Polymath has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and $4.15 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00724243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015736 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,039,592 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

