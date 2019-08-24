POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $203,563.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.98 or 0.04999042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

