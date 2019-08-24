PopularCoin Trading Down 11.4% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $198,831.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00719515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015134 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,961,144,035 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.