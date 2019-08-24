Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.43. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,307,000 after buying an additional 607,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,505,000 after buying an additional 366,327 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.