Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Reaches $26.56 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01323172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,109,744 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kyber Network, TDAX, DigiFinex, Huobi, ABCC, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Binance, Radar Relay, BX Thailand and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

