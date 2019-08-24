Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

