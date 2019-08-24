PressOne Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59,013.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $59,013.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01323172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

