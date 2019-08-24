Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,013 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,022. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,281. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $559.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

