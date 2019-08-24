Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,071.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,484. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $826.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

