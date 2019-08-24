Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,306,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,008. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total value of $2,848,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,030,266.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,066 shares of company stock valued at $15,819,400. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

