Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.16. 1,748,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,460. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.