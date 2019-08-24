Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.23. 5,588,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,262. The company has a market capitalization of $358.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

