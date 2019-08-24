Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after buying an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after buying an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 362,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,236,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

International Paper stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,040. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.