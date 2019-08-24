Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of PGNX stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $370.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

