ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.51, but opened at $31.50. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 10,895,130 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $11,703,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $970,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

