Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 361,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,364,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,174.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

