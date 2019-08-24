Proxeus Market Capitalization Achieves $659,090.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $659,090.00 and $48.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.01323046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.