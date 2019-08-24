Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $254.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.22.

Shares of PSA opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $230.34. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $264.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

