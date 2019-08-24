Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Position Cut by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,352,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

