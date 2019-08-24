Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 8,728 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1,140.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.5% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,422,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,680,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,074,000 after buying an additional 158,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 514,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,555. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

