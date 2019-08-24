QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $37,371.00 and $65,414.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00363740 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007103 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.