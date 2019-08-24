Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $660,369.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bibox, Bilaxy, Binance, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

