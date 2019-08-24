Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,014,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 358,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.18. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

