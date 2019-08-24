Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.36, approximately 353,216 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 298,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.45%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

