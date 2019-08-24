Refereum Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $583,647.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01312006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,029,189 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

