Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

RM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. 42,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,657,517.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,611.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 213,101 shares of company stock worth $5,360,791 and sold 26,524 shares worth $726,507. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

