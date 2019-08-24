Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of $445.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

