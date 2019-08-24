Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Shares Up 13.6%

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 188,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 153,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

