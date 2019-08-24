Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

