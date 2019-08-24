Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 410 ($5.36).

RTO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 413.71 ($5.41).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 443.90 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.90 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -83.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.94%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

