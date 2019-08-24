Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given $44.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $44.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 361.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $42.21. 34,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $69.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

