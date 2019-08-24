Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Request has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $586,040.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, COSS, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.04915188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Mercatox, Bitbns, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, WazirX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, CoinPlace, IDEX, COSS and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

