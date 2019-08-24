Reviewing Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and Mentor Capital (NASDAQ:MNTR)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragon Victory International and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A Mentor Capital -58.32% -27.47% -20.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $2.76 million 3.62 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Mentor Capital $5.28 million 0.98 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Summary

Mentor Capital beats Dragon Victory International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

