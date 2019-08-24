Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,017,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,117,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. 1,446,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,484. The stock has a market cap of $826.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

