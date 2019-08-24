Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19,658.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,241,000 after purchasing an additional 183,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

