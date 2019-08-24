Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in J M Smucker by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

J M Smucker stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. 715,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.