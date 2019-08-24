Rikoon Group LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canon by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canon by 177.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canon by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,156. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

