Robert W. Baird Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $25.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of URBN opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

