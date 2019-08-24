Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,733 shares of company stock valued at $63,611,652. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.98.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,867. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $143.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

