Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,382.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.62. The stock had a trading volume of 575,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,083. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

