Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. 3,513,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

