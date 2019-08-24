Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

RBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 798,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,398. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.