Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel Sells 10,518 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.