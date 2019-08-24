Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Rubies has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $79,257.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001991 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

