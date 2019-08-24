SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 61,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,361. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $38.19.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

